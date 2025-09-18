Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Makes New $43.57 Million Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,740,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,567,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,481.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,093.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.20 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $25.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.84.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

