Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF $ICSH

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 770,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761,739 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $39,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICSH. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 45.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 54.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

ICSH stock opened at $50.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

