Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 8,165 Shares of Southern Company (The) $SO

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $27,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,795. This trade represents a 12.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

SO opened at $91.49 on Thursday. Southern Company has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $100.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%.The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Southern has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Southern from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.92.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

