Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 44,049 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 229,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,049 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $20,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 189.9% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TER opened at $114.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.56, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.80. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.77 and a 1-year high of $144.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.77.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $651.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TER. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.44.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $63,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 96,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090,485. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,662 shares of company stock valued at $181,008. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

