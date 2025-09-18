Eversource Energy $ES Shares Purchased by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,961,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,792,559,000 after buying an additional 351,780 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,209,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,068,901,000 after buying an additional 739,448 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,876,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,090,000 after purchasing an additional 401,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,036,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,920,000 after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,702,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,177,000 after purchasing an additional 185,146 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.38.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE ES opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $68.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.670-4.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Loretta D. Keane purchased 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.07 per share, for a total transaction of $249,744.60. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 12,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,020.31. This trade represents a 45.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Articles

