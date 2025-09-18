Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kroger Q3 Earnings

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Kroger in a report released on Wednesday, September 17th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kroger’s current full-year earnings is $4.44 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kroger’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KR. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.05.

Kroger Stock Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $66.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $54.56 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.92.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 1.86%.Kroger’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 207,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 59,911 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger in the second quarter worth $36,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 88.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 51,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 24,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total value of $2,437,230.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 184,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,127,098.68. This represents a 15.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $5,234,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 139,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,224,222.76. This represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.53%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

