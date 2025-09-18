Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $297.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $287.00 to $297.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EFX. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Equifax from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equifax from $277.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equifax has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Get Equifax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EFX

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX stock opened at $262.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.68. Equifax has a 1 year low of $199.98 and a 1 year high of $307.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.57.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Equifax had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.970 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.330-7.630 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 39.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 48,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $11,665,891.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 142,872 shares in the company, valued at $34,533,591.12. This represents a 25.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equifax

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 243.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 10,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter valued at $1,041,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Equifax by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 10,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equifax

(Get Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.