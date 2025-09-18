EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $143.4783.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Melius initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Melius Research started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $451,908,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,728,128 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $445,921,000 after buying an additional 1,456,928 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14,784.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,281,374 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $164,323,000 after buying an additional 1,272,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,380,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,485,402,000 after buying an additional 1,188,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 282.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,546,058 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $184,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EOG opened at $119.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.98. The stock has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $102.52 and a 12 month high of $138.18.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

