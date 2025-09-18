Envision Financial LLC Has $328,000 Position in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Envision Financial LLC lowered its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Envision Financial LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $47.74 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $53.24.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

