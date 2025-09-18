Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Insider Sells $205,824.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $205,824.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,957,061.12. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Vijayanthimala Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 27th, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.26, for a total transaction of $206,712.00.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Vijayanthimala Singh sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.53, for a total transaction of $159,530.00.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.9%

EA stock opened at $173.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.55. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $180.90. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Roth Capital raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 target price on Electronic Arts and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Arete Research set a $192.00 target price on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.40.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

