Eleco (LON:ELCO) Posts Earnings Results

Eleco (LON:ELCO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 2 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Eleco had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 9.46%.

Eleco Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Eleco stock opened at GBX 145 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.10 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 149.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. Eleco has a twelve month low of GBX 106.36 and a twelve month high of GBX 182.40. The stock has a market cap of £119.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,625.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 176 price objective on shares of Eleco in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 176.

About Eleco

