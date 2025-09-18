Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) Receives $29.29 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.2857.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th.

Shares of EPC stock opened at $20.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.69. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $38.44. The company has a market capitalization of $965.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.09). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 238.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

