Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF $SPTS

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 188,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $17,632,000. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,015,000. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of SPTS opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $29.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.22 and a beta of 0.01.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.