Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Shares Acquired by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 18.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 18,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $120.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.24. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $105.20 and a 52 week high of $127.85. The company has a market cap of $94.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.27%.

Several research firms have commented on DUK. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.62.

In other news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

