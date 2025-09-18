DLK Investment Management LLC Purchases 919 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

DLK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.1% of DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. DLK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at $48,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.87.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $176.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $426.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $140.68 and a one year high of $181.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Stories

