DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS Stock Holdings Lessened by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,941 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $5,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DKS. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,640 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,801 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10,844.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 985 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $8,217,160.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,371,954.20. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 3,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $662,167.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,165 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,855. The trade was a 15.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,200 shares of company stock valued at $14,462,923 in the last three months. 32.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $232.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $222.95 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $166.37 and a one year high of $254.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Free Report)

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.