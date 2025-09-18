Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Stake Boosted by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 187.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,713 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,648 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 350.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $35.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13. Devon Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DVN. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. This represents a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

