DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.67 and traded as high as $10.08. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $9.75, with a volume of 12,807 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on DBVT. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of DBV Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DBV Technologies to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

DBV Technologies Trading Down 1.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $267.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of -0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($1.34). DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 287.15% and a negative net margin of 3,220.49%.The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DBV Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,315,000. MPM Bioimpact LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,649,000. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,659,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of DBV Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,659,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DBV Technologies Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Stories

