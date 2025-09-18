Dayforce (TSE:DAY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Citigroup

Dayforce (TSE:DAY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Dayforce Stock Down 0.4%
Shares of DAY stock opened at C$94.54 on Wednesday. Dayforce has a 12 month low of C$68.46 and a 12 month high of C$115.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.13 and a beta of 1.13.
Dayforce Company Profile
