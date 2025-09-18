CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.00) on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVR Energy has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $23.25.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CVI

CVR Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVR Energy stock opened at $33.05 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. CVR Energy has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.32.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVR Energy will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVR Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in CVR Energy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 116,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,001 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 34,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of CVR Energy by 432.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVR Energy

(Get Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.