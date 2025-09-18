Cummins (NYSE:CMI) CFO Mark Andrew Smith Sells 4,829 Shares

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.06, for a total value of $2,004,324.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,108,424.92. This trade represents a 13.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark Andrew Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 16th, Mark Andrew Smith sold 2,671 shares of Cummins stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,108,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Mark Andrew Smith sold 1,580 shares of Cummins stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $662,020.00.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Mark Andrew Smith sold 6,500 shares of Cummins stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $2,632,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Mark Andrew Smith sold 6,000 shares of Cummins stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $2,370,000.00.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $411.56 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $420.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $383.16 and a 200 day moving average of $338.45.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.61%.

Institutional Trading of Cummins

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 4.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.7% in the second quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 44,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust grew its holdings in Cummins by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. Melius Research raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.29.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

