Critical Survey: Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) vs. Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) and Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Raiffeisen Bank International pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Credicorp pays an annual dividend of $11.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Raiffeisen Bank International pays out 9.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Credicorp pays out 59.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Credicorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Credicorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Credicorp has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raiffeisen Bank International $15.33 billion 0.73 $1.25 billion $1.86 4.54 Credicorp $7.00 billion 3.16 $1.47 billion $18.39 15.14

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and Credicorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Credicorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Raiffeisen Bank International. Raiffeisen Bank International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credicorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Credicorp shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and Credicorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raiffeisen Bank International -0.56% 2.89% 0.30% Credicorp 23.22% 17.94% 2.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Raiffeisen Bank International and Credicorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raiffeisen Bank International 0 0 0 1 4.00 Credicorp 0 4 3 0 2.43

Credicorp has a consensus target price of $250.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.18%. Given Credicorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Credicorp is more favorable than Raiffeisen Bank International.

Summary

Credicorp beats Raiffeisen Bank International on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries. It also provides retail and private banking services, including deposits, loans, wealth management, and advisory services to retail customers and small and medium-sized enterprises. In addition, the company offers clearing, reporting, settlement, guarantees, letters of credit, fund administration, acceptances, brokerage, asset management, and custody services; and investment banking services, including asset based finance, fund finance and alternatives investments, loan syndication, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and debt and equity capital markets services. It operates through a network of business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe, as well as Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia. Raiffeisen Bank International AG was founded in 1886 and is based in Vienna, Austria.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; and management services for private pension funds. The Microfinance segment provides management of loans, deposits, and current accounts for small and microenterprises. The Investment Banking and Equity Management segment is involved in provision of brokerage and investment management services for corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; structuring and placement of issues in the primary market; execution and negotiation of transactions in the secondary market; and structuring of securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

