Contrasting Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) and Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO)

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) and Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envoy Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Pressure BioSciences 0 0 0 0 0.00

Envoy Medical currently has a consensus price target of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 600.76%. Given Envoy Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Envoy Medical is more favorable than Pressure BioSciences.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envoy Medical -10,961.26% N/A -236.14% Pressure BioSciences N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.6% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Pressure BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 58.9% of Envoy Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Pressure BioSciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envoy Medical $220,000.00 129.12 -$20.80 million ($1.43) -0.92 Pressure BioSciences $1.98 million 0.01 -$29.31 million ($0.96) 0.00

Envoy Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pressure BioSciences. Envoy Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pressure BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Envoy Medical has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pressure BioSciences has a beta of -0.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Envoy Medical beats Pressure BioSciences on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envoy Medical

Envoy Medical, Inc., a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc. in September 2023. Envoy Medical, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in White Bear Lake, Minnesota.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. It offers Barocycler instrumentations comprising Barocycler 2320EXT, Barocycler HUB880, Barocycler HUB440, and the Shredder SG3. The company also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, it offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT MicroCaps, PCT-Micro Pestle, and pressure used to lyse samples for extraction tubes, as well as application specific kits, including consumable products and reagents. The company serves researchers at academic laboratories, government agencies, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, and other life science institutions. It has collaborations with RedShiftBio Inc.; Inova Schar Cancer Center; NYU; Leica Microsystems, GmbH; Steinbeis Centre for biopolymer analysis and biological mass spectrometry; The Ohio State University; University of Delaware; and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. and changed its name to Pressure BioSciences, Inc. in September 2014. The company was incorporated in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts.

