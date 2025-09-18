Contrasting Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) and The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) and Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The Hackett Group and Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Hackett Group 5.37% 24.12% 14.34% Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for The Hackett Group and Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Hackett Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification 0 1 0 1 3.00

Volatility & Risk

The Hackett Group currently has a consensus price target of $29.67, indicating a potential upside of 45.78%. Given The Hackett Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe The Hackett Group is more favorable than Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification.

The Hackett Group has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.1% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of The Hackett Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Hackett Group and Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Hackett Group $313.86 million 1.78 $29.63 million $0.60 33.92 Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification $6.75 billion 2.15 $616.15 million N/A N/A

Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification has higher revenue and earnings than The Hackett Group.

Summary

The Hackett Group beats Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc. operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as IP-as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs. The company also provides benchmarking services that conduct studies for selling, general and administrative, finance, human resources, information technology, procurement, enterprise performance management, and shared services; and business transformation practices which help clients develop a coordinated digital transformation strategy. In addition, it offers oracle solutions that help clients to choose and deploy oracle applications that best meet their needs and objectives. Further, the company provides SAP solutions, including planning, architecture, and vendor evaluation and selection through implementation, customization, testing, and integration; post-implementation support, change and exception management, process transparency, system documentation, and end-user training; and off-shore application development, and application maintenance and support services. The company was formerly known as Answerthink, Inc. and changed its name to The Hackett Group, Inc. in 2008. The Hackett Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Bureau Veritas Registre International De Classification

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Buildings & Infrastructure; Industry; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients in relation to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as issues compliance reports. It also provides laboratory and on-site testing services for manufacturing and process industries; inspection services for products, services, assets, and installations, as well as various services designed to control quality, verify quantity, and meet regulatory requirements; and certification services for management systems, products, and people. The company serves automotive and transportation, building and infrastructure, chemicals, commodities and agriculture, consumer products and retail, food, marine and offshore, oil and gas, and power and utilities industries, as well as financial services and public sectors. It operates in approximately 140 countries through a network of offices and laboratories. Bureau Veritas SA was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France.

