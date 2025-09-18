Contrasting Advantagewon Oil (OTCMKTS:ANTGF) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

Advantagewon Oil (OTCMKTS:ANTGF – Get Free Report) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Advantagewon Oil and JinkoSolar”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantagewon Oil N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JinkoSolar $12.64 billion 0.10 $7.47 million ($5.02) -5.04

Analyst Ratings

JinkoSolar has higher revenue and earnings than Advantagewon Oil.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Advantagewon Oil and JinkoSolar, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantagewon Oil 0 0 0 0 0.00 JinkoSolar 4 1 1 0 1.50

JinkoSolar has a consensus target price of $28.99, indicating a potential upside of 14.48%. Given JinkoSolar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe JinkoSolar is more favorable than Advantagewon Oil.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.8% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of JinkoSolar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Advantagewon Oil and JinkoSolar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantagewon Oil N/A N/A N/A JinkoSolar -2.23% -2.95% -0.76%

Summary

JinkoSolar beats Advantagewon Oil on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantagewon Oil

Advantagewon Oil Corporation provides energy solutions in Canada. It also offers mobility and EVs related solutions. Advantagewon Oil Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects. The company sells its products to distributors, project developers, system integrators, and manufacturers of solar power products under the JinkoSolar brand. As of December 31, 2023, it had an integrated annual capacity of 85 gigawatts (GW) for mono wafers; 90 GW for solar cells; and 110 GW for solar modules. It operates in China, the United States, Mexico, Australia, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Jordan, Vietnam, Egypt, Spain, Germany, and internationally. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shangrao, the People's Republic of China.

