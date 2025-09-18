ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Sold by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,255 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COP. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 55,006 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balefire LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 26,191 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $93.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $117.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.69. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $116.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.89.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $113.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.62.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

