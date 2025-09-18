Comparing MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) & Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD)

MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Free Report) and Teads (NASDAQ:TEAD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

MMTec has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teads has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MMTec and Teads, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MMTec 0 0 0 0 0.00 Teads 0 1 2 0 2.67

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Teads has a consensus target price of $3.97, suggesting a potential upside of 134.71%. Given Teads’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Teads is more favorable than MMTec.

0.3% of MMTec shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Teads shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of MMTec shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.9% of Teads shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MMTec and Teads’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MMTec N/A N/A N/A Teads -5.76% -4.37% -1.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MMTec and Teads”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MMTec $1.87 million 11.45 -$91.17 million N/A N/A Teads $889.88 million 0.18 -$710,000.00 ($0.84) -2.01

Teads has higher revenue and earnings than MMTec.

Summary

Teads beats MMTec on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Gujia and MM Global. It offers Internet-based securities solutions comprising Securities Dealers Trading System, which supports securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web applications. The company enables its customers to white label its trading interface, as well as select modular functionalities. It serves hedge funds, mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms. MMTec, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

About Teads

Outbrain Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company’s Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising. It also provides Outbrain Amplify, a product suite for advertisers that provides an open web platform that helps users to connect with audiences on premium digital properties. The company’s Outbrain Amplify solution also provides advertisers with access to ad inventory that support various formats, including text and image, video, interactive carousel, app install, and other forms of direct response; and ads optimized for engagement. Outbrain Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

