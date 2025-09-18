Comparing iBio (IBIO) & The Competition

iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) is one of 450 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare iBio to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

iBio has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iBio’s rivals have a beta of 10.55, indicating that their average share price is 955% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for iBio and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio 0 0 1 0 3.00 iBio Competitors 4780 9984 15978 364 2.38

Institutional & Insider Ownership

iBio presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 493.19%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 216.66%. Given iBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe iBio is more favorable than its rivals.

7.9% of iBio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of iBio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iBio and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio iBio $400,000.00 -$24.91 million -0.48 iBio Competitors $442.20 million -$68.79 million -8.77

iBio’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than iBio. iBio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares iBio and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio N/A -73.15% -45.51% iBio Competitors -2,614.02% -413.75% -45.04%

Summary

iBio beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel. The company is also developing vaccine candidates, including IBIO-101, an antibody to reduce tumor growth; Endostatin E4 peptide for use in chemotherapy and immunotherapy; Trop-2 for the treatment Trop-2 positive cancers; MUC16, a tumor-associated epitope; anti-EGFRvIII antibody to treat glioblastoma and other cancers; CCR8 protein candidate for treatment of various cancers; PD-1 agonist for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases; and IBIO-400 for the treatment of classical swine fever. iBio, Inc. has agreement with The Texas A&M University System for designing and manufacturing of plant-made biopharmaceuticals; and a research collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases to investigate the potential of the company's AI-driven epitope steering platform for the development of a vaccine for Lassa fever. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Bryan, Texas.

