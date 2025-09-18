Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the August 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Price Performance

CIBEY stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Commercial International Bank has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.65.

Get Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. alerts:

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. (OTCMKTS:CIBEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $559.01 million for the quarter.

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Company Profile

Commercial International Bank (Egypt) SAE. provides financial products and services in Egypt. The company operates in four segments: Corporate Banking, Investment, Retail Banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management. It offers current and saving accounts, business accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit; car, personal, travel, solar, education, and overdraft loans; fund investment management; mortgages services; and insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial International Bank (Egypt) S.A.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.