Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Short Interest Up 26.7% in August

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 4,302,900 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 3,395,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Chinasoft International Price Performance

Shares of CFTLF stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.75. Chinasoft International has a 52-week low of $0.56 and a 52-week high of $0.84.

About Chinasoft International

Chinasoft International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development and provision of information technology (IT) solutions, IT outsourcing, and training services in the People’s Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, Japan, Singapore, India, and Saudi Arabia. It operates through Technical Professional Services Group and Internet IT Services Group segments.

