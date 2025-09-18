Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,653 Shares of Blackstone Inc. $BX

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, July 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Saturday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Dbs Bank raised Blackstone to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Blackstone from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.38.

Shares of BX stock opened at $183.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $135.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.10. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.75%.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 16,689,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.26, for a total transaction of $104,478,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vikrant Sawhney sold 50,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.64, for a total transaction of $8,829,594.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 737,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,015,742.72. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,189,806 shares of company stock valued at $30,046,627 and sold 16,871,634 shares valued at $135,328,376. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

