Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Makes New $258,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $255.26 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $234.11 and a 1-year high of $287.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.16.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

