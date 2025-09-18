Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 578.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Disciplina Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TRGP opened at $166.28 on Thursday. Targa Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $144.30 and a one year high of $218.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.89. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.92. Targa Resources had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 56.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.86.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

