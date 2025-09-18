Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSK. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the first quarter worth $508,611,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 631.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,415,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,798 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36,332.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,204,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $358,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,162 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,958,000 after purchasing an additional 596,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,653,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,182,000 after purchasing an additional 434,053 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $340.00 to $334.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.09.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.8%

VRSK opened at $249.69 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $248.98 and a twelve month high of $322.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 460.89%. The firm had revenue of $772.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.73%.

Insider Activity

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.72, for a total transaction of $76,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 15,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,828.80. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher John Perry bought 1,000 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $259.80 per share, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,625.40. The trade was a 129.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,265 shares of company stock worth $4,002,332. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

