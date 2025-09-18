Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Afbi LP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $20,494,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,021,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,389 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 101.5% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,789,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,685,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,458,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,545 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $606.09 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $608.42. The firm has a market cap of $728.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $587.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $547.97.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

