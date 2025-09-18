Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Up 14.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR – Get Free Report) rose 14.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 116.20 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 115 ($1.57). Approximately 13,008,398 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 752% from the average daily volume of 1,527,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.40 ($1.37).
Ceres Power Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £236.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -832.65 and a beta of 1.60.
About Ceres Power
Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: electrolysis for the creation of green hydrogen and fuel
cells for power generation. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world’s largest companies, such as Bosch, Doosan, Delta and Weichai. Ceres’ solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems and produces green hydrogen at high-efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as steelmaking, ammonia and future fuels.
