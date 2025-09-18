Central Valley Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Central Valley Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Tesla by 79.2% during the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the first quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 59.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $425.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 246.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.11 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $336.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

