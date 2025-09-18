Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Reaches New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.30 and last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 804117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Central Puerto from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd.

Central Puerto Trading Down 3.5%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 21.30%.The business had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Puerto S.A. Sponsored ADR will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Central Puerto by 14.8% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,782,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,504,000 after acquiring an additional 359,121 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the first quarter worth $1,996,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the second quarter worth $1,736,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 16.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 125,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 17,904 shares during the period. Finally, Ping Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Central Puerto by 29.3% during the second quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

