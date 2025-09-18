Cenovus Energy Inc $CVE Shares Bought by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 25,377 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 72,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 47,246 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,957,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,484,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 200,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Cenovus Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. National Bank Financial raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.99. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $10.23 and a 1 year high of $18.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.18%.Cenovus Energy’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 57.43%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

