Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,086 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,359.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,238,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,504,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,125 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,924,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,757,148,000 after purchasing an additional 330,964 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 175,115.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,822,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,610,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,202 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 734,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,058,345,000 after purchasing an additional 32,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 657,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $941,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $104.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.33 and a 52-week high of $108.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 181.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 88,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total value of $9,073,251.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,674.70. This represents a 89.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,635 shares of company stock worth $12,740,916 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

