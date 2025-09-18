Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases 3,214 Shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust $BAR

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 343.1% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 85.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.45. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $25.15 and a one year high of $36.54.

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

