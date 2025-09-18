Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Purchases 256 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF $IAK

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF accounts for 1.3% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,716 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 112,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,543,000 after acquiring an additional 51,749 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,958,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 71,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,859,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAK opened at $130.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $744.59 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.17. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $119.23 and a 52-week high of $139.08.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

