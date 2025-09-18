Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF $SPYI

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 18,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. lifted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter.

Get NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of SPYI stock opened at $52.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.71. NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.60 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.38.

About NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF

The Neos S&P 500(R) High Income ETF (SPYI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for tax-efficient and high monthly income by actively investing in stocks and options on the S&P 500 Index. The fund employs a call spread approach that uses SPX index option futures contracts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF (BATS:SPYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEOS S&P 500 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.