Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF $DIVO

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,551 shares during the period. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF makes up about 1.7% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned 0.10% of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIVO. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 20.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,611,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,683,000 after purchasing an additional 119,537 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 27.2% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,482 shares during the period.

Get Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF alerts:

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $44.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.24 and its 200-day moving average is $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.77. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $44.28.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Profile

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.