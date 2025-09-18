Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $2.87 Million Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF $SGOL

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGOL. Guardian Point Capital LP acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $22,365,000. Global View Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 337.5% in the first quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 454,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,562,000 after buying an additional 350,832 shares during the period. Client First Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $7,475,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,845,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 426,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 125,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF alerts:

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Performance

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $34.91 on Thursday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Company Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.