Cantor Fitzgerald Expects Stronger Earnings for aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATYR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for aTyr Pharma in a report issued on Tuesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.64) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.66). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for aTyr Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.91) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ATYR. Jones Trading cut aTyr Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright cut aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on aTyr Pharma from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ ATYR opened at $1.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.63. aTyr Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $7.29.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 7.5% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 79.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 24,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

