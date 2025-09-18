Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,158,500 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the August 15th total of 1,691,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,585.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,585.0 days.
Bumrungrad Hospital Public Stock Performance
Shares of BUHPF opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $5.58.
Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Profile
