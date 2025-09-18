Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BUHPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,158,500 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the August 15th total of 1,691,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,585.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,585.0 days.

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Stock Performance

Shares of BUHPF opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. Bumrungrad Hospital Public has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $5.58.

Get Bumrungrad Hospital Public alerts:

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bumrungrad Hospital Public Company Limited owns and operates healthcare-related entities in Thailand and internationally. It operates allergy, arrhythmia, behavioral health, breast, home service, heart valve, robotic surgery, rehabilitation, children's, colorectal surgery, complex coronary artery intervention, cornea transplant, dental, diagnostic, dialysis, digestive disease, ear, nose, throat, emergency, endocrinology, diabetes, expatriate liaison, eye, fertility, gastrointestinal motility, health screening, holistic wound care, horizon regional cancer, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, nephrology, neuroscience, orthopedics, perinatal, plastic surgery, pulmonary, refractive surgery, robotic scoliosis, skin, sports medicine and joint, surgery, travel medicine, urology, scientific wellness, skin and aesthetic, and women's centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Bumrungrad Hospital Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumrungrad Hospital Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.