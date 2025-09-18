Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Buenaventura Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Buenaventura Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get Buenaventura Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BVN

Buenaventura Mining Price Performance

Buenaventura Mining stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.28. Buenaventura Mining has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Buenaventura Mining had a net margin of 38.38% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.29 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Buenaventura Mining will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buenaventura Mining

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,237 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Buenaventura Mining by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,009 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Buenaventura Mining by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 78,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Buenaventura Mining by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,193 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,252,971 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,434,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808 shares in the last quarter.

About Buenaventura Mining

(Get Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Buenaventura Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buenaventura Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.