Brokers Offer Predictions for Progressive FY2025 Earnings

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $18.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $17.92. The consensus estimate for Progressive’s current full-year earnings is $14.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Progressive’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.70 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.14 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $5.22 EPS.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $279.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Progressive Stock Down 0.6%

Progressive stock opened at $243.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Progressive has a 12-month low of $228.54 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.02 and its 200 day moving average is $264.05. The company has a market capitalization of $142.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.32.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.12, for a total transaction of $7,423,399.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 506,945 shares in the company, valued at $122,741,523.40. This trade represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $4,153,335.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 228,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,832,701.76. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 139,010 shares of company stock valued at $34,547,699. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 3,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.