Brokerages Set SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) PT at $147.00

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on SITE. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 7,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $975,352.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 600,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,312,912.14. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 39,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $5,005,739.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,363.64. This represents a 74.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 76,784 shares of company stock valued at $9,828,465. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,079,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $738,309,000 after buying an additional 660,081 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,143,000 after acquiring an additional 494,737 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,941,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,843,000 after acquiring an additional 242,106 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.4% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,183,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 777,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,013,000 after purchasing an additional 12,766 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $135.85 on Thursday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $160.74. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.03). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

